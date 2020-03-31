Today's featured female athletes is Palestine's Ka'Zem Wood. Wood is a five-sport athlete for the Ladycats and a decorated player for Palestine's softball team. She will attend Trinidad State College in Colorado on a softball scholarship.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Palestine High School
Parents: Taniqua and Jeffery Wood
Brothers/Sisters: Kaz’Lyn Wood
Sports you play: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Cheer, and Softball
Favorite sports memory: My favorite memory is when i hit my first homerun for highschool my freshman year
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Trinidad Colorado college on a softball scholarship and I will be studying early childhood and education.
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite TV show: Greys Anatomy
Favorite Movie: The Notebook
Role Models: My role models are My mom, my dad, sister and Quintin cook because they are always pushing me to do better, to be better and they got me to where i am today. I’m thankful to have them in my life especially at difficult times.
Coaches who influenced you: The coach that has the most influence on me would be coach Nicole Anderson. She showed me that just because I wasn’t a star at one sport doesn’t mean I wasn’t helping and that if you put your mind to something it will get done.
Favorite Teacher: My favorite teacher would be ms.Naismith she was my teacher last year and she was so energetic and calm with students and i just loved and enjoyed her class
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years i see myself coaching. I like to help others become better and like giving the knowledge i have to help someone become better
Something most people don't know: Something about me anyone doesn’t know is that at young age I had dyslexia.
What will you miss the most about high school sports? High school sports had a big impact on me and the part I will miss the most is the coaches and the athletes that actually loved to play because with that combo it was never a dull moment.
Career Accomplishments: Co-MVP (softball), Offensive Player of the Year (softball), Defensive Player of the Year (softball), co-new comer of the year, Academic All-District, First and Second team All-district utility player (softball).
