Kellar-Scout Helms
COURTESY PHOTO

Today's featured male athlete is Neches' Kellar-Scout Helms. Kellar is a three-sport athlete at Neches and is a former stolen bases leader in Class 1A. 

With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.

Name: Kellar-Scout Helms

School: Neches High School

Parents: Jason and Sara jo Helms

Siblings: Kade Helms, Kurby Helms, and Kalahan Helms

Sports played: Cross Country, Basketball, Baseball

Favorite high school memory: being the 1A stolen base leader

Plans after high school: USMC OR COLLEGE

If College: TCU, SFA, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS MONTICELLO

Favorite song: Live Wire -Motley Crue

Favorite food: Chips and salsa

Role Model: Muhammad Ali

Coaches that influenced: Garrett Dickinson and J.D. Cashion

Favorite teacher: Mr Emerine

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I don’t know. 10 years older

Something people don’t know about me: not sure

Miss the most: playing baseball with my friends

Career accolades: N/A

