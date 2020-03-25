Today's featured male athlete is Neches' Kellar-Scout Helms. Kellar is a three-sport athlete at Neches and is a former stolen bases leader in Class 1A.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
Name: Kellar-Scout Helms
School: Neches High School
Parents: Jason and Sara jo Helms
Siblings: Kade Helms, Kurby Helms, and Kalahan Helms
Sports played: Cross Country, Basketball, Baseball
Favorite high school memory: being the 1A stolen base leader
Plans after high school: USMC OR COLLEGE
If College: TCU, SFA, UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS MONTICELLO
Favorite song: Live Wire -Motley Crue
Favorite food: Chips and salsa
Role Model: Muhammad Ali
Coaches that influenced: Garrett Dickinson and J.D. Cashion
Favorite teacher: Mr Emerine
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I don’t know. 10 years older
Something people don’t know about me: not sure
Miss the most: playing baseball with my friends
Career accolades: N/A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.