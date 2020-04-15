One of today's featured male athlete is Elkhart's Ky Thomas. Thomas is a four-sport athlete for the Elks. He is a state qualifier in track, Elkhart's record holder in Shot Put and Discus and a Regional Discus Champion. Thomas will be attending SFA to play football, track and field and study Pre-Veterinary Animal Science. He is the first Elkhart player since Jeff Wilson to commit and sign with a Division 1 football program.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Elkhart High School
Parents names: Lance and Ky’Anne Thomas
Brothers/sisters: Trey Thomas, Wyett Thomas, Kassidy Thomas
Sports you play: Football, Basketball, Track, and Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning bronze at the 2019 UIL State Track Meet
Plans after high school: To attend SFA and play football as well as throw discus
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? SFA for Pre-Veterinary Animal Science
Favorite song: Texas Moon by Stoney Larue
Favorite food: Ribeye Steak
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: John Wick
Who are your role models? My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Why? My track coach Ryan Blackmon and all of my football coaches, because they taught me to never settle for anything less than my best and helped mold me into the successful athlete and man I am today.
Who is your favorite teacher? Ryan Blackmon
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I can not say for certain where I see myself, but I know that I will be succeeding in whatever I am doing.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to draw and play guitar
What will you miss most about high school sports? The camaraderie between my teammates, and the relationships with one another.
Career Accolades: 3rd Place Discus at 2019 State Track Meet, School Record Holder in Shot Put and Discus, Regional Discus Champion
