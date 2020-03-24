The second featured female athlete is Neches' Madison Catchot. Catchot is a member of the Lady Tigers softball team and is a two-time state champion with Neches' volleyball team. She's also one of two TGCA Academic All-State area volleyball players.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
–-
Name: Madison Catchot
School: Neches High School
Parents Names: Delicia and Wayne Frentress
Brothers/Sisters: Cierra, Riley, and Nia Catchot Riley Frentress
Sports played: Softball also a member of Volleyball and Cheerleading
Favorite High School Sports Memory: Winning state in volleyball 2 times in a row, also getting to play softball with 6 other seniors
Plans After High School: To go to TVCC and then pursue a master's degree in Kinesiology and become an athletic trainer or physical therapist
Favorite Song: Homesick by Kane Brown
Favorite Food: Grilled Chicken Salad
Favorite TV Show: Grey's Anatomy
Favorite Movie: I'm Not Ashamed
Role Models: My Mom
Coaches That Had The Most Impact On Me: Coach Rob because she pushed me to become a better athlete overall and to never give up and Mrs. Helms because she has taught me the best life lessons and has always showed me to be a better person on and off the field.
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Helms
In 10 Years I See Myself: Graduated from College and pursuing my career, I also see myself being closer to God and continuing to lead by his example.
Something Most People Don't Know About Me: I am an All American Cheerleader and I am truly proud of that personal accomplishment
What I Will Miss Most About High School Sports: Not only the challenge of pushing myself to be the best I can be, but also the friendships and families I have made through playing sports. I will truly miss the memories that I will forever hold in my heart.
Accolades: Honorable Mention in Softball for 2019
