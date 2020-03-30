Today's featured female athlete is Cayuga's Madison Willoughby. Willoughby is a two-sport athlete for the Ladycats and a possible future doctor.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Cayuga High School
Parents names: Lisa and Neil Corp
Brothers/siters: Anthony, Britni
Sports you play: Track, volleyball
Favorite high school sports memory: Placing fourth overall in the 400 meter dash at my district meet
Plans after high school: Certifying in welding to become a doctor, forensics or oncology
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Applied to numerous colleges. Haven't chosen one yet.
Favorite Song: Country Roads Take Me Home by John Denver
Favorite Food: Sushi
Favorite TV Show: Pioneer woman
Favorite Movie: Finding Nemo
Who are your role models? My mom and Mrs. Scheppler
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Mohan and Coach Rohrbach. Both coaches have a passion for teaching. They truly believe in their students. Always kind, heart felt and never waiver in their goals of their students.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mr. Brown (AG Teacher)
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Welder, Doctor, having a christ-like marriage and children.
Something about yourself that most people don't know: Per Ancestry, possibly related to Curly Bill Brocius (Tombstone).
What will you miss most about high school sports? Not being able to challenge myself more in track and atheltics.
