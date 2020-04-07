Melissa Giron
COURTESY PHOTO

Today's featured female athlete is Palestine's Melissa Giron. Giron is a member of the Ladycats soccer team and was named a first-team All-Region player last season. She will attend Angelina College to major in biology. 

With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.

School: Palestine ISD

Parents names: Leticia & Federico Giron 

Brothers/sisters: Vanesa, Chris, Angela,& Cristian Giron

Sports you play: Soccer

Favorite high school sports memory: When we went to the regional tournament 

Plans after high school: Attend Angelina College to major in biology

Favorite song: My Type by Saweetie 

Favorite food: Salad

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Marley and Me

Who are your role models? My Dog

Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Mo she’s taught to just be positive 

Who is your favorite teacher? N/a

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Alive 

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to sing

What will you miss most about high school sports? The bus rides and free food

Career Accolades: Being 1st team All-Region last year

Tags

Recommended for you