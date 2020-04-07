Today's featured female athlete is Palestine's Melissa Giron. Giron is a member of the Ladycats soccer team and was named a first-team All-Region player last season. She will attend Angelina College to major in biology.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Palestine ISD
Parents names: Leticia & Federico Giron
Brothers/sisters: Vanesa, Chris, Angela,& Cristian Giron
Sports you play: Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: When we went to the regional tournament
Plans after high school: Attend Angelina College to major in biology
Favorite song: My Type by Saweetie
Favorite food: Salad
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Marley and Me
Who are your role models? My Dog
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Mo she’s taught to just be positive
Who is your favorite teacher? N/a
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Alive
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to sing
What will you miss most about high school sports? The bus rides and free food
Career Accolades: Being 1st team All-Region last year
