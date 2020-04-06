Today's featured female athlete is Neches' Michelle Whitfield. Whitfield is a four-year varsity starter for the Lady Tigers softball team and first-team All-District player. She will be attending UT Tyler to major in Nursing.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Neches high school
Parents names: Toby and Sabrina Whitfield
Brothers/sisters: Chance Wrinkle and Zoey Whitfield
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: After one of our away games some of the girls on the team stayed after in the parking lot and it was late at night so we turned our car lights on and radios on full blast and we where dancing and singing for like 2-3 hours as we rang in another victory.
Plans after high school: To become an RN
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? UT Tyler and major in Nursing
Favorite song: Homesick by Kane brown
Favorite food: TACOS!
Favorite TV show: Tom and Jerry
Favorite movie: Any movie made before the 2000s
Who are your role models? My Grandparents
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Mrs. Helms because she is the one coach that doesn’t tell us to focus on winning but to have fun and play our game.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mr.Ermine (Even though he likes to act all serious when he is really just a big softy)
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In ten years I hope to be working in a hospital as a NICU nurse where I come home to my husband, two kids and our dog.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can eat ice cream for every meal.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The constant laughs and just the feeling of being on the field with my family (team) and our tradition runs to Whataburger.
Career Accolades: Ive played varsity all 4 years. Last year I was awarded first team all district. We won district last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.