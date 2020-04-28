With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Palestine High School
Parents names: Michael & Sheri Flynn
Brothers/sisters: sisters Rachael & Alexis Flynn
Sports you play: Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Chapel Hill my sophomore year 4-0, after losing to them earlier in the season, to win District.
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Tabor College and continue playing soccer while majoring in Biology.
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Tabor College and Biology.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite TV show: Friends.
Favorite movie: Finding Nemo.
Who are your role models? My Parents and older cousins.
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Escobedo. He was always supported me wanting to play college soccer.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. McComas.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Working in the medical field not sure where yet.
What will you miss most about high school sports? My teammates and all the fun memories we’ve made.
Any Accolades in your respective spring sport. Second Team All-District - sophomore Academic All-District - all 4 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.