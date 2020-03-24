Doubleheader today. The first featured female athlete is Westwood's Shamaya Downie. Downie is a three-sport athlete for the Lady Panthers, but more recently was a regional-qualifier in powerlifting and was making her case for a State appearance in Track and Field with four straight first-place finishes in her Shot Put competitions.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
Name: Shamaya Downie
School: Westwood High School
Parents names: Shuerkia Brooks & Kevin Brooks
Brothers/sisters: Devonte Downie. Brandon Russell, Bryson Russell, Roderick Cook. ( brothers )
Sports you play: Volleyball, Powerlifting, Track
Favorite High school sports memory: Playing volleyball with my teammates.
Plans after high school: Go to Coffeyville. Kansas to play volleyball then get my doctrine degree to be come a cardiovascular surgeon.
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Science.
Favorite song: Cover me up.
Favorite food: Ice cream
Favorite TV show: Greys Anatomy
Favorite movie: Miracle Season
Who are your role models?: My mom (Shuerkia Brooks ) and all my Westwood coaches who’ve pushed me this far.
Which coaches had have the most influence on you?: Coach harris Why? She reminds me a lot of my mom. She wants not but the absolute best for me.
Who is your favorite teacher?: Edwin miller
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?: In a hospital doing my residency
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m actually not as mean as I look lol.
What will you miss most about high school sports?: Everything. I just want everything to go back the way they were. but it’s out of my control. I had unfinished business. I wanted to head to that state track meet.
