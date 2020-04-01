Today's featured female athlete is Westwood's Sheyla Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a two-sport athlete for the Lady Panthers. She plans to attend Texas College to continue her soccer career and study to become a registered nurse.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Westwood High School
Parents: Elsa Alvizures and Oscar Alvizures
Brothers: Oscar Rodríguez, Lázaro Alvizures, Jonathan Alvizures and Danny Alvizures
Sports you played: Cross country and Soccer
Favorite high school sport memory: Scoring three goals in one game against Tenaha
Plans after high school: Attend Texas College to continue my soccer career
Favorite song: Dec. 21
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite Tv show: On My Block
Favorite movie: Save the Last Dance
Role models: My mother
Which coaches have had the most influence: coach Kowalski, always pushed me to become better
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Russell
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself as a registered nurse.
What people don’t know about me: I’m super sweet and caring!
What will you miss the most about high school sports: My soccer coach (coach Kowalski) pushing me to become a better player!
