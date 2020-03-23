Today's featured female athlete is Westwood's Cali Widener. Widener was the goalie for the Lady Panthers this past season. In 25 games this year she compiled 86 saves in 122 shots on goal. She played in 41 career games for the Westwood Lady Panthers.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
--
Name: Cali Widener
School: Westwood High School
Parents: Stacy Bauer and Mike Coulson
Siblings: Maegan Anderson and Boston Anderson
Sports: Soccer
Favorite memory: Playing goalie at/against Mexia
Plans after high school: Surviving the Coronavirus Epidemic!
Favorite song: Life is Good by Drake
Favorite food: Crawfish
Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite Movie: Life As We Know It
Role models: my mom and Demi Lavato
Which coaches made an impact: Coach Kowalski, he made me understand my independence.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Miller
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?: Enjoying life the best way I can!
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I had a stomach virus during a soccer game so I wore an adult diaper just in case so I could stay in the entire game!
What will you miss the most about High School sports?: Everything! My coach, my teammates, playing my favorite game with my favorite
