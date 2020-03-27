Today's featured male athlete is Palestine's Will Quarles. Quarles was a member of Palestine's golf team. He placed third twice this year and helped the Wildcats win their last two tournaments. They also never finished lower than second place in any tournament.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
Name: Will Quarles
School: Palestine High School
Parents names: Breck and Sheryl Quarles
Brothers/sisters: None
Sports you play: Golf
Favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is chipping in 3 times in a row in a tournament.
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches next fall to pursue a degree in Forestry/Wildlife Management.
Favorite song: Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite TV show: Parks and Recreation
Favorite movie: Invictus
Who are your role models? My role models are my two late grandfathers.
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? The coach that has the most influence on me is Michael Dear, our head golf coach. He is always pushing us to exceed our own expectations and try our best no matter the circumstances.
Who is your favorite teacher? Janice Magee
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself working as either a game warden or wildlife biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m right handed but I shoot a gun left handed.
What will you miss most about high school sports? I just will miss the comradery amongst my teammates.
Career Accolades: This year, out of 4 tournaments played, I have finished in 3rd place as an individual two times, shooting an 81 and an 84. The team has finished no lower than 2nd place and have won the last two tournaments in a row.
