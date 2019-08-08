Palestine High School volleyball team will play host to tournament play on Thursday and Saturday. Here's a preview of the upcoming event:
Palestine has placed itself in Pool 1 with Conference 5A Nacogdoches, along with 3A opponents Malakoff and Winona. Pool 2 will consist of Eustace, which could be a preview of their Aug. 30th matchup. Brownsboro, Center and local school Frankston. Pool 3 will feature Grace, local schools Elkhart and Grapeland and Wills Point.
Pool 4 consists of Trinity, White Oak, local squad Cayuga and District 19-4A foe Rusk. Pool 5 is stiff with defending 1A state champions Neches, 4A school Canton, Tyler private school Academy and Palestine's junior varsity volleyball team. Pool 6 sees Marshall, Cumberland Academy, Troup and Athens.
All three-morning pools will be spread out amongst the three gyms during the same times -- with Pool 1 taking place in the competition gymnasium, Pool 2 in the auxiliary gymnasium and Pool 3 in the junior high auxiliary gymnasium. The evening groups will also be spread amongst the three gyms with Pool 4 in the competition gym, Pool 5 in the auxiliary gym and Pool 6 in the junior high auxiliary gym.
Palestine will play Malakoff at 8 a.m. followed by Nacogdoches at 10 a.m. and Winona to conclude the day. Frankston will play Center at 9 a.m., Brownsboro at 11 a.m. before rounding their day off with Eustace at noon. Elkhart squares off with Grace at 8 a.m., Grapeland at 11 a.m. and Wills point at 1 p.m.
Cayuga comes in with the afternoon groups, beginning with Rusk at 3 p.m., Trinity at 4 p.m. and White Oak at 7 p.m. to conclude their evening session. Neches rounds out the area teams as they face off against Canton at 2 p.m., Academy at 3 p.m. before playing their final match against Palestine JV at 6 p.m. Bracket play based on performance is set for Saturday.
