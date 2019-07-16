Palestine YMCA Piranhas Gideon Ham (left) and Gavin Shirley (right) pose with their custom-designed trophy towels. They earned individual high-point honors in their respective age-groups Saturday at the East Texas Summer Swim League Championship Meet in Tyler.

Ham was second in the Boys 7-8 age-group and Shirey was first in the Boys 11-12 age-group. The “Champs” Meet was hosted by the Tyler Rose Aquatic Club at the Tyler Independent School District’s Olympic-size pool.