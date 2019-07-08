Special to Herald-Press
The Palestine YMCA Piranhas were back on familiar ground for the third regular meet of the East Texas Summer Swim League (ETTSL) season. The local team joined the Longview Leviathans and the Lufkin Sharks in Nacogdoches last Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club in Nacogdoches for an event hosted by the Nacogdoches Sharks of Ambush Swimming.
“Four weeks ago, eight-year-old Gideon Ham spoke to me about his interest in blue ribbons. Without a doubt, he accomplished his goals this weekend,” said Piranha Head Coach Kathrine Newton.
Ham placed first in the Boy 7-8 25-yard freestyle (17.10), backstroke (20.18), butterfly (20.55), and the 100-yard individual medley (1:43.51).
He also swam the butterfly leg in the first place winning Mixed 10 & Under 100-yard medley relay (1:48.02) along with teammates Jesse Kelso, Maggie Scala, and Jonathan Ham.
Gavin Shirey (12) continued to dominate the Boys 11-12 freestyle and backstroke events with a first in the 100-yard freestyle (1:07.25) and the 50-yard backstroke (35.57). He was second in the 50-yard breaststroke (44.330 and the 50-yard butterfly (38.33).
Shirey was the anchor leg of the third-place Mixed 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay team (2:42.37) along with Luke Scala, Mike Elias, and Kelsee Hogard.
Madison Crader (17) prevailed by a body length for first place in the Girls 15 & Over 50-yard breaststroke (34.96). She placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (28.91) and was third in the 100-yard individual medley (1:12.24).
Crader also took the third leg in the third place finishing Mixed 15 & Over 200-yard freestyle relay (1:55.61) comprised of John Berry, Jad Absy, and Sam Veneris.
Maggie Scala (9) raced to second place in the Girls 9-10 25-yard backstroke (26.46) and 25-yard breaststroke (33.86) with a third place in the 25-yard free (23.20).
Johnathan Ham (10) was successful in the Boys 9-10 age group with a second place in the 25-yard free (17.69) and third in the 25-yard backstroke (23.88).
Luke Scala (12) had twin third place finishes in the Boys 11-12 50-yard freestyle (36.22) and the 50-yard backstroke (45.28).
Jad Absy (14) placed third in the Boys 13-14 50-yard breaststroke (41.47).
Sam Veneris (17) came in second in the Boys 15&Over 50-yard breaststroke (35.68).
The Piranhas were off the weekend following July 4, but are preparing for the ETSSL Champs Meet in Tyler at the Tyler Independent School District Pool hosted by the Tyler Rose Aquatic Club.
