Elijah Walker (Honor Roll)

Palestine's Elijah Walker (22) rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries during their 37-35 win over Henderson Friday.

Football Honor Roll

Week 10

Oct. 28 Games

Palestine 37, Henderson 35

Top Offensive Numbers

Hudson Dear: 1-of-4 pass, 18 yards, 1 pass TD

Elijah Walker: 25 carries, 202 yards, 2 rush TDs

Ti Crawford: 4 carries, 107 yards, 2 rush TDs; 1 rec, 18 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Jordan Walker: 10 total tackles

Cameron Taylor: 7 total tackles

Kendrick Calhoun: 8 total tackles

Westwood 48, Crockett 8

Top Offensive Numbers

LaMarion Goodwyn: 5-of-11 pass, 78 yards, 3 pass TDs; 15 carries, 69 yards, 1 rush TD = 34.02 points

Jordan Williams: 17 carries, 120 yards

David Russell: 1 carry, 49 yards, 1 rush TD

Kaysn Dial: 4 carries, 23 yards, 1 rush TD

Shannon Jackson: 2 rec, 45 yards, 2 rec TD

Josh Davis: 1 rec, 13 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Myron Melton: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive TD = 14 points

Kaysn Dial: 6 tackles

Chris Herndon: 5 tackles, 1 sack

Boston Anderson: 5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

Jordan Velasquez: 4 tackles, 1 interception

Frankston 43, Ore City 14

Top Offensive Numbers

Reese Hicks: 3-of-8 pass, 44 yards, 1 pass TD; 19 carries, 209 yards, 2 rush TDs = 38.66 points

Tyler Rogers: 12 carries, 152 yards, 1 rush TD

Jared Cook: 2 carries, 10 yards, 1 rush TD

Devin Allen: 3 rec, 44 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Tyler Rogers: 13 total tackles, 5 TFL’s

Jeremiah Mitchell: 12 total tackles, 2 TFL’s

Jared Cook: 10 total tackles, 4 TFL’s 

Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0

Top Offensive Numbers

Ryder Perry: 4 rush, 174 yards, 3 rush TDs

Zack Nickerson: 5 rush, 109 yards, 3 rush TDs

DJ Thomas: 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 rush TD

