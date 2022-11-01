Football Honor Roll
Week 10
Oct. 28 Games
Palestine 37, Henderson 35
Top Offensive Numbers
Hudson Dear: 1-of-4 pass, 18 yards, 1 pass TD
Elijah Walker: 25 carries, 202 yards, 2 rush TDs
Ti Crawford: 4 carries, 107 yards, 2 rush TDs; 1 rec, 18 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Jordan Walker: 10 total tackles
Cameron Taylor: 7 total tackles
Kendrick Calhoun: 8 total tackles
Westwood 48, Crockett 8
Top Offensive Numbers
LaMarion Goodwyn: 5-of-11 pass, 78 yards, 3 pass TDs; 15 carries, 69 yards, 1 rush TD = 34.02 points
Jordan Williams: 17 carries, 120 yards
David Russell: 1 carry, 49 yards, 1 rush TD
Kaysn Dial: 4 carries, 23 yards, 1 rush TD
Shannon Jackson: 2 rec, 45 yards, 2 rec TD
Josh Davis: 1 rec, 13 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Myron Melton: 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive TD = 14 points
Kaysn Dial: 6 tackles
Chris Herndon: 5 tackles, 1 sack
Boston Anderson: 5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries
Jordan Velasquez: 4 tackles, 1 interception
Frankston 43, Ore City 14
Top Offensive Numbers
Reese Hicks: 3-of-8 pass, 44 yards, 1 pass TD; 19 carries, 209 yards, 2 rush TDs = 38.66 points
Tyler Rogers: 12 carries, 152 yards, 1 rush TD
Jared Cook: 2 carries, 10 yards, 1 rush TD
Devin Allen: 3 rec, 44 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Tyler Rogers: 13 total tackles, 5 TFL’s
Jeremiah Mitchell: 12 total tackles, 2 TFL’s
Jared Cook: 10 total tackles, 4 TFL’s
Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0
Top Offensive Numbers
Ryder Perry: 4 rush, 174 yards, 3 rush TDs
Zack Nickerson: 5 rush, 109 yards, 3 rush TDs
DJ Thomas: 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 rush TD
