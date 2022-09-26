Football Honor Roll
Week 5
Sept. 23 Games
Kilgore 32, Palestine 0
Top Offensive Numbers
Hudson Dear: 11-of-29 pass, 236 yards
Taj’Shawn Wilson: 6 carries, 44 yards; 7 rec, 86 yards
Elijah Walker: 6 carries, 23 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Jon Denman: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Reese Hargers: 8 tackles
White Oak 55, Elkhart 52
Top Offensive Numbers
Trystyn Tidrow: 19-of-31 pass, 420 yards, 6 pass TD; 13 carries, 35 yards, 1 rush TD
Aaron Diaz: 8 carries, 39 yards
Jayden Chapman: 11 rec, 265 yards, 4 rec TD
Pablo Rodarte: 4 rec, 134 yards, 2 pass TD
Frankston 16, Harleton 12
Frankston Offensive Numbers
Reese Hicks: 6-of-13 pass, 68 yards; 16 carries, 112 yards
Tyler Rogers: 8 carries, 92 yards, 2 rush TD
Defensive Numbers
Jared Cook: 14 tackles, 5 tackles for loss
Jeremiah Mitchell: 9 tackles
Tyler Rogers: 8 tackles, 5 TFLs
Cayuga 30, Axtell 7
Top Offensive Numbers
Chase Hearrell: 17 carries, 153 yards, 1 rush TD
Shiloh Peckham: 5 carries, 98 yards, 1 rush TD
Whit Jenkins: 10 carries, 47 yards, 1 rush TD
Jakobe Brown: 6 carries, 35 yards, 1 rush TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Shiloh Peckham: 12 tackles, 1 TFL
Whit Jenkins: 6 tackles
Gunner Douglas, 4 tackles
Editor's Note: Oakwood and Grapeland stats have not yet been submitted, but will be updated once received.
