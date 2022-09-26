Palestine Wildcats

Palestine Quarterback Hudson Dear threw for 236 yards in their district home opener against the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday. 

 Casey Chancellor

Football Honor Roll

Week 5

Sept. 23 Games

Kilgore 32, Palestine 0

Top Offensive Numbers

Hudson Dear: 11-of-29 pass, 236 yards

Taj’Shawn Wilson: 6 carries, 44 yards; 7 rec, 86 yards

Elijah Walker: 6 carries, 23 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Jon Denman: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Reese Hargers: 8 tackles

White Oak 55, Elkhart 52

Top Offensive Numbers

Trystyn Tidrow: 19-of-31 pass, 420 yards, 6 pass TD; 13 carries, 35 yards, 1 rush TD

Aaron Diaz: 8 carries, 39 yards

Jayden Chapman: 11 rec, 265 yards, 4 rec TD

Pablo Rodarte: 4 rec, 134 yards, 2 pass TD

Frankston 16, Harleton 12

Frankston Offensive Numbers

Reese Hicks: 6-of-13 pass, 68 yards; 16 carries, 112 yards

Tyler Rogers: 8 carries, 92 yards, 2 rush TD

Defensive Numbers

Jared Cook: 14 tackles, 5 tackles for loss

Jeremiah Mitchell: 9 tackles

Tyler Rogers: 8 tackles, 5 TFLs

Cayuga 30, Axtell 7

Top Offensive Numbers

Chase Hearrell: 17 carries, 153 yards, 1 rush TD

Shiloh Peckham: 5 carries, 98 yards, 1 rush TD

Whit Jenkins: 10 carries, 47 yards, 1 rush TD

Jakobe Brown: 6 carries, 35 yards, 1 rush TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Shiloh Peckham: 12 tackles, 1 TFL

Whit Jenkins: 6 tackles

Gunner Douglas, 4 tackles

Editor's Note: Oakwood and Grapeland stats have not yet been submitted, but will be updated once received.

