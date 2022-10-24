Taj'Shawn Wilson (Honor Roll)

Palestine's Taj'Shawn Wilson had 103 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches during Friday's district contest against the Lindale Eagles.

 Casey Chancellor

Football Honor Roll

Week 9

Oct. 21 Games

Lindale 57, Palestine 32

Top Offensive Numbers

Hudson Dear: 6-of-10 pass, 134 yards

Elijah Walker: 18 carries, 167 yards, 3 rush TDs

Taj’Shawn Wilson: 3 rec, 104 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Reese Hargers: 13 total tackles

Dre White: 12 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Ti Crawford: 12 total tackles

Westwood 48, Huntington 20

Top Offensive Numbers

LaMarion Goodwyn: 2-of-7 pass, 130 yards, 2 pass TDs; 5 carries, 45 yards

Jordan Williams: 7 carries, 85 yards, 2 rush TDs

Kaysn Dial: 3 carries, 47 yards, 2 rush TDs

Josh Davis: 2 rec, 130 yards, 2 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Myron Melton: 10 total tackles

Shannon Jackson: 7 total tackles

Matthew Gomez Jr.: 3 total tackles, 1 interception

Gerardo Lavin: 4 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 defensive TD

Elkhart 64, Florence 22

Top Offensive Numbers

Trystyn Tidrow: 7-of-10 pass, 99 yards, 2 pass TDs; 4 carries 60 yards, 1 rush TD

Taylor Stafford: 20 carries, 279 yards, 3 rush TDs

Aaron Diaz: 13 carries, 101 yards, 2 rush TDs

Bryant Lipsey: 2 rec, 44 yards, 1 rec TD

TJ Calhoun: 1 rec, 18 yards, 1 rec TD

Beckville 55, Frankston 0

Top Offensive Numbers

Reese Hicks: 14 carries, 85 yards

Tyler Rogers: 14 carries 84 yards

Kaymon Davis: 12 carries, 36 yards

Top Defensive Numbers (season)

Tyler Rogers: 108 tackles

Jared Cook: 104 tackles

Ryan Harper: 59 tackles

Cayuga 13, Itasca 6

Top Offensive Numbers

Whit Jenkins: 8 carries, 88 yards, 2 rush TDs

Chase Hearrell: 14 carries, 85 yards

Shiloh Peckham: 11 carries, 81 yards, 2 rush TDs

Gunner Douglass: 9 carries, 61 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Whit Jenkins: 12 total tackles

Shiloh Peckham: 10 total tackles

Jaden Davis: 6 total tackles

Jakobe Brown: 2 total tackles: 1 INT

Editor's Note: Oakwood and Grapeland stats will be added once submitted.

