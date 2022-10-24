Football Honor Roll
Week 9
Oct. 21 Games
Lindale 57, Palestine 32
Top Offensive Numbers
Hudson Dear: 6-of-10 pass, 134 yards
Elijah Walker: 18 carries, 167 yards, 3 rush TDs
Taj’Shawn Wilson: 3 rec, 104 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Reese Hargers: 13 total tackles
Dre White: 12 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Ti Crawford: 12 total tackles
Westwood 48, Huntington 20
Top Offensive Numbers
LaMarion Goodwyn: 2-of-7 pass, 130 yards, 2 pass TDs; 5 carries, 45 yards
Jordan Williams: 7 carries, 85 yards, 2 rush TDs
Kaysn Dial: 3 carries, 47 yards, 2 rush TDs
Josh Davis: 2 rec, 130 yards, 2 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Myron Melton: 10 total tackles
Shannon Jackson: 7 total tackles
Matthew Gomez Jr.: 3 total tackles, 1 interception
Gerardo Lavin: 4 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 defensive TD
Elkhart 64, Florence 22
Top Offensive Numbers
Trystyn Tidrow: 7-of-10 pass, 99 yards, 2 pass TDs; 4 carries 60 yards, 1 rush TD
Taylor Stafford: 20 carries, 279 yards, 3 rush TDs
Aaron Diaz: 13 carries, 101 yards, 2 rush TDs
Bryant Lipsey: 2 rec, 44 yards, 1 rec TD
TJ Calhoun: 1 rec, 18 yards, 1 rec TD
Beckville 55, Frankston 0
Top Offensive Numbers
Reese Hicks: 14 carries, 85 yards
Tyler Rogers: 14 carries 84 yards
Kaymon Davis: 12 carries, 36 yards
Top Defensive Numbers (season)
Tyler Rogers: 108 tackles
Jared Cook: 104 tackles
Ryan Harper: 59 tackles
Cayuga 13, Itasca 6
Top Offensive Numbers
Whit Jenkins: 8 carries, 88 yards, 2 rush TDs
Chase Hearrell: 14 carries, 85 yards
Shiloh Peckham: 11 carries, 81 yards, 2 rush TDs
Gunner Douglass: 9 carries, 61 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Whit Jenkins: 12 total tackles
Shiloh Peckham: 10 total tackles
Jaden Davis: 6 total tackles
Jakobe Brown: 2 total tackles: 1 INT
Editor's Note: Oakwood and Grapeland stats will be added once submitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.