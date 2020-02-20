Two teams vying for the final playoff spot in District 20-3A meet up Friday as the Westwood Panthers and Frankston Indians square off for the third time this season.
Two polar opposite philosophies will be on display when they tipoff at 6 p.m. inside Trinity Valley College gymnasium.
Westwood, led by coach Jason Morris, thrives on pushing tempo and scoring quickly as they're averaging nearly 55 points a game over their last five outings.
Frankston head coach Scotty Albritton has emphasized the importance of controlling the tempo and it's evident with the Indians only allowing 30 points per game over their last three contests.
“We have to dictate the pace,” coach Morris said. “Last time we got into a little bit of a lull in the fourth quarter and let Frankston dictate pace for us. It slowed us down too much.”
Frankston rallied back from an 11-point deficit in their Jan. 31 contest against Westwood. They outscored the Panthers 25-13 in the second half as they held them under double-digits in both the final two quarters.
“The first part of the game we missed several shots around the basketball,” coach Albritton said. “I told our guys it could've been 9-3 in our favor. Guys started questioning stuff and it hurt our confidence early on.”
Coach Albritton credited a large part of Frankston's second-half surge to their ability to cause turnovers. The Indians want to make this a half-court game. Stopping Westwood in transition and quick buckets will be what the Indians will lean on tonight.
Their defensive savvy helped them limit Groesbeck's offense in their 51-22 win Tuesday night. It also helped them grab their first win since beating the Panthers that night.
Similarly, Westwood hopes to end their five-game losing streak that began on Frankston's home floor.
“These seniors have bought knowing this is their final guaranteed game,” Morris said. “The leadership of Mario and Bri'Darian have, along with their character, lets me believe they're going to find a way to get off this streak and get into the playoff. They're going to rally the troops.”
The Panthers had an opportunity to punch their playoff ticket Tuesday with a win over Buffalo. With knowing their situation now, the key will be for them to remain focus all four quarters tonight.
“Adversity is going to set in at some point,” Morris said. “Something bad is going to happen. We're not going to make shots at some point. We have to embrace it and overcome it. Hopefully, our guys rise to the occasion.”
A key point of emphasis for Frankston is “limiting the number of possessions [Westwood] can have.” Their previous two meetings have ended 44-40 and 41-40. The Indians are expecting another close one tonight and believe that plays right into their hands.
“Watching what we did offensively and defensively to get back in that game gives us confidence,” Albritton said. “We know we can play well. Our guys have come far to get to this spot. We're not settling for being in a play-in game but we're glad to be here.”
