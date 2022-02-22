The University Interscholastic League boys' playoffs kicked off this week with six Anderson County schools set to begin their state tournament bids.
The Palestine Wildcats, Frankston Indians, Grapeland Sandies, Cayuga Wildcats, Slocum Mustangs and Neches Tigers all punched their ticket to the 2021-22 playoffs.
The Wildcats finished second in District 17-4A, which in turn has them paired against the Madisonville Mustangs in the bi-district round. This is the first meeting of the season for these two sides. Madisonville finished 5-5 in District 18-4A as they enter the playoffs on a two-game losing streak against Waco Connally and Mexia. The Mustangs finished fourth in district last year and had their playoff run ended in the bi-district round against the Carthage Bulldogs.
Similarly, the Wildcats hope for a more positive beginning to their playoffs as they were bounced in the first round of last year’s playoffs by La Vega. They have, however, upgraded from their fourth seed finish last year where they were 5-5. The Wildcats ended their district-run on a three-game win streak. Dreyon Barrett – their leading scorer – averaged 17 over their final three games. Winner of their game advances to the area round to play the winner of LBJ Austin and Lake Belton.
Their game is set for 7 p.m. today at Leon High School.
The 17th ranked Frankston Indians battle the Lovelady Lions 6 p.m. today at Fairfield High School. The Indians improved on their 4-6 district record last year to a 7-3 record this year. The Indians are aligned in arguably the toughest district in the state with 10th ranked LaPoynor and 15th ranked Martin’s Mill. Frankston got a solid boost of momentum following their 42-38 district finale win over Martin’s Mill.
The Indians have combined the scoring ability of their perimeter players with a stingy zone defense that has frustrated opposing teams all year. There was a point during the season where they held eight straight teams to under 35 points – all those games resulting in wins. Opposingly, Lovelady is riding a four-game win streak into the playoffs. All those games they have eclipsed 50 points.
The Cayuga Wildcat coach Jayme Bradley is in the playoffs for the first time as a head coach as they clinched the fourth seed in District 19-2A. They went 1-3 over their final four games of district but their win over Kerens was enough to clinch a playoff spot. They’re tasked with facing 21st ranked Grapeland who are fresh off their 13th consecutive district championship. The Sandies haven’t lost a game since Dec. 30 as they ride a 13-game win streak into playoffs.
The rise of Omarian Wiley, Riley Murchison and Johnny Lamb has kept Grapeland in talks for one of the best 2A teams a year removed from their first state championship appearance in 30 years. For Cayuga, they present several scorers who can heat up at a moment’s notice. Story Graham has been efficient from behind the arc this season, while a combination of Spencer Calcote, Chase Hearell and JaCorie Bradley have had their share at the scoring load this season.
Marcus Thompson is a 6’7 interior presence that many teams have been unable to match with given his size. Their game is set for 6 p.m. today at Rusk High School.
The Neches Tigers is last on the slate of Tuesday games as the Slocum Mustangs play Monday against LaPoynor. Neches finished second in District 27-1A with an 8-4 district record. They’re matched against Leggett today at Central Pollok High School. The Oakwood Panthers begin their playoff journey with a bi-district battle against Chireno 6 p.m. today at Wells High School.
