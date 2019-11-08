Alas, Week 11 of is upon us.
The final week of the Texas high school football regular season means the last chance several teams have to make the playoffs and begin what they hope to be a march toward AT&T Stadium.
So far, Grapeland is the only area team to punch their ticket to the playoffs. They'll use their last week of the season to rest and celebrate their first back-to-back district championship since 1979.
District 10-4A Div. I
Palestine Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)
Palestine's division is far from set entering the last week of the season. Only two teams, Carthage and Chapel Hill, have solidified placements no matter the results of the final week of action (Carthage 1st, Chapel Hill 6th). Of the eight different scenarios that could affect playoff seeding, only one has the Wildcats missing the playoffs. Kilgore must beat Carthage (hasn't happened since 2016), Van must beat Henderson and Palestine must lose to Chapel Hill (2-7, 0-4). If the Wildcats defeat Chapel Hill Friday the lowest seed they will be placed at is third.
Week 11: at Chapel Hill – Friday – 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
District 11-3A Div. I
Westwood Panthers (2-7, 1-4)
The Westwood Panthers are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs following their Week 10 loss to the Crockett Bulldogs. Westwood's week eight victory over Trinity was their first district win since 2015.
Week 11: at Coldspring-Oakhurst – Friday – 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field
Elkhart Elks (5-5, 2-4)
Despite getting off to one of the better starts in school history, a three-game losing streak, coupled with injuries to close the season has the Elks looking to Westwood this week for help. A Panthers win over Coldspring-Oakhurst would lock the Elks into the final playoff spot and a possible showdown against East Chambers next week (8-1, 6-0).
Week 11: Bye
District 10-3A Div. II
Frankston Indians (3-5, 2-4)
The Frankston Indians will need help from a few teams in the division this week to clinch a playoff spot. Fortunately, they have the opportunity to eliminate the Alba-Golden Panthers from the equation this Friday with a win over them. From there, the Indians will need the Quitman Bulldogs to shake off their nine-game losing streak and defeat Winona. Also, they'll need the Troup Tigers to take care of Arp for Frankston to secure the last playoff spot in the division.
Week 11: at Alba-Golden – Friday – 7:30 p.m. at Golden Stadium.
District 12-2A Div. II
Grapeland Sandies (8-2, 5-0)
The Grapeland Sandies will enjoy their week off knowing their ticket to the playoffs is secured next week. Currently, the Sandies are looking at a first-round meetup with the Frost Polar Bears (4-5, 2-2).
District 9-2A Div. I
Cayuga Wildcats (3-6, 1-3)
Of the teams still in contention, Cayuga is the only one in control of its destiny. A win and the Wildcats are in. A loss and a win from Kerens over Normangee would send them to the playoffs. If Cayuga secures a win over the winless Cross Roads Bobcats Friday then they'll be looking at a possible matchup against the Alto Yellowjackets (10-0, 4-0) next week.
District 13-6 Man
Oakwood Panthers (5-4, 2-0)
Oakwood has bounced back from a grueling three-game losing streak in pre-district play to secure a spot in playoffs. Their opponent is to be decided at this point.
