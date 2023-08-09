RUSK – Frankston showed flashes of solid play before eventually falling to Rusk, 3-1, in the season opener for both teams Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum.
The Lady Eagles won the opening game, 25-10, but the Maidens rebounded by earning a win in the following set, 25-18, to even things up.
The Maidens took the lead for good when Bandy Bizzell first came up with a timely block and then followed that up with a kill from the middle that made the score 15-14.
Frankston kept its foot on the gas and concluded the set by going on a 10-4 run to net the win and even the match up, 1-1, at that point.
Kaysie Nabors closed the set out by delivering an ace for Frankston.
Rusk got back on track and posted wins in the following-two sets to secure the victory.
Neighbors led Frankston with nine kills and Bizzell tossed in seven, to compliment her four blocks.
Next up for the Maidens is the Palestine Tournament. Frankston’s first action will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday when the Maidens square off against Neches.
The tournament is slated to run through Saturday.
