PALESTINE – The Palestine Youth Sports Organization will host it’s first Anderson County Youth Track Meet at Palestine High School Saturday, July 16.
Gates open at 7:45 a.m. at Wildcat Stadium with field events scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Ages five through sixth grade who are Palestine Youth Track Club members enter free.
Any other youth who wise to compete will need to pay $6 at the gate. General admission is $2, while Kindergarteners through 12th grade students are a dollar to enter. Pre-K will be free.
The meet should finish prior to noon. Competing events will be the long jump, high jump, 50-meter dash, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile run and 4x1 relay for both girls and boys.
Age groups will be divided into 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U. Ribbons will be provided at the end of the meet. Entrance gate is on Ben Brooks.
For more information, contact PYSO Coordinator Nancy Kindig-Malone at 969-446-6470 or visit palestineyouthsportsorganzation.com.
