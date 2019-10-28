ELKHART – The Westwood Lady Panthers have climbed from near the bottom of their district into a possible third-seed depending on Tuesday night's results against the Elkhart Lady Elks.
Both the Lady Panthers and Lady Elks have already guaranteed their spots in the playoffs next week, but the seeding has yet to be determined.
“We're going to have to play our best defensive game,” Elkhart coach Davin Shulz said. “I'm feeling confident. I believe we're a better team [than last time]. These girls have stepped up during the second half of district.”
Westwood is coming off of a sweep of Frankston Friday night (25-23, 25-19, 25-8), while Elkhart was dismissed in four sets against Teague Friday (21-25, 25-23, 13-25, 19-25). However, the Lady Elks are 4-1 since their first showdown against Westwood.
What's on the line for these two teams is simple. Winner takes the third seed with a matchup against the Troy Lady Trojans (32-7, 9-4) or the McGregor Lady Bulldogs (7-4 in district). The fourth seed will face TGCA top-25 ranked team Lexington Lady Eagles (28-12, 13-0) – who is currently riding a 13-game winning streak with one game left on their district schedule.
“We need to be better passers,” Westwood coach Daylyn Harris said. “Going into playoffs it's a victory we need to secure. Taking this victory [tonight] would be huge for the program.”
In their last meeting, the Lady Elks jumped out a 2-0 set lead before the Lady Panthers rallied back to take the game in five sets. For Coach Shulz, it showed how much of a presence his team must establish at the net to overcome Westwood's aggressive hitters.
Despite the obvious rivalry, since these group of seniors has been apart of their respected programs, Westwood leads the head-to-head series 7-1. Admittedly, it is something Coach Shulz has paid attention to.
He's told his seniors their “days are numbered” as members of the Lady Elks volleyball team. And he's used that as motivation to establish an aggressive mentality for his team heading into tonight's matchup.
For the Lady Panthers, they'll lean on their mental fortitude to continue to propel them upwards heading into playoffs.
“We're preparing one game at a time,” Harris said. “I'm proud of the team. Going down as deep as we did, in fifth or sixth place, they could have easily given up. Hopefully, we can cap it off [tonight].
Elkhart will host Tuesday night's matchup. The junior varsity will start the rival night off at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
