PALESTINE – Rivalries are part of what makes sports great.
Coaches and players will tell you that each game is important but some just mean more: games that are circled on the calendar far in advance and give one community bragging rights over the other 364 days in a year.
Tonight, the Elkhart Elks (3-1) will visit the Westwood Panthers (1-3) to start district play. Often, Elkhart has been on the winner's side of this rivalry with a record of 6-1 in the teams last seven meetings.
Westwood took their 2015 matchup, 20-14, before dropping the next three – 31-28, 35-34 (OT), 36-3.
“This is extremely important,” Westwood coach Richard Bishop said about their first district game. “I'm not going to hide the fact this is a big game for us. The kids know it's Elkhart. They've known each other since they were two-years-old. It's a good friendly competition.”
Bishop jokingly mentioned a little jawing may have been going back-and-forth between the cross-town teams heading into tonight, which should make for an exciting game.
Despite having opposite records, both teams boast similar offensive numbers. The Elks are averaging nearly 30 points a game, while the Panthers come in averaging 28.
“They're very much improved from last year,” Elkhart coach Jason Fiacco said. “They run the ball better than some of the teams we've seen. It'll take a discipline week of practice for us and our defense.”
Westwood comes in averaging nearly 200 yards rushing through four games. Running back Tremelle Rhodes has been a force all season. Also, Bri'Darian Hunt had a breakout performance last week with seven receptions for 142 yards on a corner who hadn't had a pass caught on him in nearly two seasons.
Tangible evidence such as that leads coach Bishop to believe they're a much-improved team from last year.
“I don't think we'll see anything better,” Bishop said about West Rusk. If we execute I don't care who we line up against.
Emotions and rivalries aside, both teams are trying their best to not so much look at the name of the opponent but a chance to win a game tonight.
For Elkhart, though coming into district 3-1, the message to them is the same as it was last year sitting at 1-3: “it doesn't matter.” The pre-district record is nice, but it isn't what gets you into the playoffs.
Coming off of what Fiacco describes as their “best competition,” the Elks have a lot to take with them for the opening night of district play.
Last year, entering district 1-3, the Elks were a team that allowed frustration to have a negative impact on their game. After their first loss of the season, coach Fiacco saw his players mold that frustration into something productive.
“Last year, we had to convince them we could get the job done,” Fiacco said. “They know it this year. They've done it firsthand. It comes down to being focused on the moment when their time comes.”
For Westwood, they viewed pre-district as season one. They begin season two tonight and playoffs will mark season three. Rivalry games generate added motivation, but their focus tonight is centered around having a “1-0 mentality.”
“The record doesn't show it but we're getting closer to being a complete football team,” Bishop said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.