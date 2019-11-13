GROESBECK – The Grapeland Sandies come out of their bye week straight to a bi-district round matchup against the Frost Polar Bears.
The Sandies have not lost to a 2A opponent in 2019 and look to continue that trend tonight against Frost. The last time Frost was in action they took an ugly 40-7 loss at the hands of Mart. It was their second loss of 30 or more points in the past three weeks with a 56-0 week 9 loss to Dawson on their resume.
Though their 14 returning players are accustomed to reaching the playoffs, first-round exits have been customary for the Polar Bears the past three years.
Frost is led by three-year starters Brendan Homer and Jakoby Moore. Moore returned to the starting lineup this year following his ACL injury last season.
The Polar Bears' defense has another tough challenge before them tonight in District 12-2A's number one ranked offense – averaging a little under 35 points per game.
Grapeland is led by offensive studs BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley. Lamb eclipsed 2,000 yards from scrimmage this season, while Wiley recorded a 1,000-yard season on the ground with 15 touchdowns.
Defensive anchors Dameion Smith and Cooper Sheridan will make it difficult for Frost to establish much momentum as they've eclipsed 20 points once in their past three first-round contests (no 2A team has held Grapeland under 20 points the past two seasons).
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Groesbeck Stadium.
