BULLARD – The Grapeland Sandies (9-2) battle the Cumby Trojans (8-3) tonight in the area round of the Class 2A-2 playoffs.
The Grapeland Sandies are back in the area round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year after a 63-14 victory over Frost in bi-district. Opposing defenses have had trouble containing the Sandies' offense throughout the year and that fact didn't change in the first round of playoff action.
BJ Lamb's 403 passing yards against Frost set the single-game record for most passing yards in a game by a Grapeland quarterback. It also moved him into sixth all-time in school history for single-season passing yards (1,974).
His five touchdowns last week are tied for third all-time by a Sandies' quarterback. Along with Grapeland's record-setting passing day, Keizion Ashford moved to third in school history for single-game receiving yards last week (203).
Cadarian Wiley, who owns the record for second and third-most rushing yards in a single game in school history, enjoyed another historic performance last Friday. His 171 rushing yards was the fifth-best all-time in school history for a single game.
Those eye-popping statistics will be put on display against a Cumby defense who hasn't given up double-digit scoring in three of their last four games. Their 50-28 defeat of Bowie last week was the most points they've allowed since their Oct. 4 matchup against Honey Grove (34),
Alongside their stout defense, they boast an offense who is averaging nearly 36 points per game. Their run-oriented unit is led by Dave Cambell's preseason MVP quarterback Cameron Scott. Much like Lamb, Scott showcases an ability to get it done through the air and on the ground.
The Trojan senior threw for 117 yards on 7-of-14 passing last week against Bowie. But it was his legs that killed the Pirates the most. Scott ran for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
Behind Scott is running back Jacob DeMidio who ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries last week. The week before, the team also totaled 200 yards rushing.
Contrarily, teams have been able to establish a run game against the Trojans. In the past two outings, they've given up 418 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
With a 1200-yard rusher at their disposal, Grapeland's Cadarian Wiley may see a lot of action against a defense who can be exploited in the run game. Wiley's 10.9 yards/carry has helped in becoming the number 10 ranked player in total rushing yards in Class 2A-DII, according to MaxPreps. Lamb is also approaching 500 yards rushing on the season with his 10 rushing touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium in Bullard, TX.
