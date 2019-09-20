GRAPELAND – Injuries partially derailed Grapeland's gameplan against the Crockett Bulldogs last week and they will have to proceed without their quarterback, again, tonight. Deco Bryant will get the start tonight at quarterback for the injured BJ Lamb.
Lamb, who exited last week's game with a lower leg injury, has been sensational for the Sandies in the running and passing aspects of the offense. The gameplan may be altered slightly tonight, but the team remains confident in Bryant. Bryant did a little of everything last week for the Sandies' offense – posting stats throwing, running and receiving. He has been their leading receiver with over 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns on the season.
“We fell apart,” head coach Terry Ward. We made some mistakes that [Crockett] capitalized on. And we couldn't rebound. We didn't get back to the momentum we had early on.”
Along with their first loss, Texas Football dropped the Sandies from number two to number five in Conference 2A-Division II.
Grapeland will attempt to rebound tonight against a Normangee (1-2) team who is “better than their record.” The Panthers picked up their first win of the season last week against Lovelady after two close losses to Bremond and Iola.
Confidence isn't an issue for the Sandies heading into their final game before district next week. They're still focused on the end goal, as they have been, and coach Ward assured “cockiness” wasn't to blame for their loss last week.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Sandies is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Grapeland.
