GRAPELAND – Texas Football and the Associated Press has ranked the Grapeland Sandies number two overall in Texas class 2A-division II football. After the Sandies, 38-14, win over the Cayuga Wildcats, Grapeland jumped over reigning state champion Mart and the Falls City Beavers. Both suffered their first loss of the season last week.
Grapeland currently sits behind the Hamlin Pied Pipers for the number one ranking. Quarterback BJ Lamb helped solidify their case when he went 17-of-23 for 279 yards passing and three touchdowns. Lamb also added another 51 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Cadarian Wiley also ran the ball 12 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Decorian Bryant enjoyed a breakout performance with seven receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Bryant also added an interception to his stat line Friday.
Cooper Ward worked his way into the intermediate passing game with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Cooper Sheridan continues to make his claim for all-state with his 21-tackle performance.
Grapeland will have a chance to possibly slide into that number one spot with their next matchup against Crockett, who is giving up an average of 30 points through two games.
Hamlin will play the undefeated Hawley Bearcats, who are currently ranked number 10 in class 2A-division I.
The Oakwood Panthers remain steady at their number four ranking in class 1A/six-man-DII. Outside of the number 2 and 3 teams switching spots, there hasn't been much movement in the polls. Oakwood is coming off of an 53-8 demolishing of Aquilla.
The Panthers will be tested this week with a battle against Milford – the number one ranked squad in six-man-DI.
