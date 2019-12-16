BROWNSBORO – The Grapeland Sandiettes were pinned against Class 5A Grapevine Lady Mustangs during the championship match of the Great East Texas Shootout.
Impressive offensive performances from Teirra Jones and Kenya Woods guided the Sandiettes to a 51-39 victory over the Lady Mustangs.
The championship win capped over an impressive tournament run that was highlighted also by their 55-46 defeat of number-six ranked Class 4A squad Sunnyvale – who was 15-0 at the time the two played.
The Sandies took the 12-point victory over Grapvine behind a 20-points third-quarter as they also held Grapevine to 10 points.
Teirra Jones led all scorers with 18 points, while Kenya Woods added another 18 points.
As it stands, the Sandiettes are ranked bumber nine in the TABC Class 2A polls.
In the semifinals, Grapeland dismissed top-25 ranked Class 3A school Mineola, 52-47. Jones led the way with 16 points, while Jessica Payne contributed another 15.
The Sandiettes will welcome the Slocum Lady Mustangs tonight for their first-battle of district play. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Grapeland has won 11 of their last 12 games entering this matchup.
