PALESTINE – A physical matchup between the Westwood Panthers and Cayuga Wildcats highlighted the first scrimmage of the season for each side.
Like many scrimmages that kicked off Friday night across the state, there was some good and some room for improvement for both teams.
“I was proud of our kids and our effort,” Westwood Head Coach Richard Bishop said. “Throughout the scrimmage, there were probably over 100 players we defended and they didn’t score. We shut them out defensively. But it’s not about the output it’s about the execution. Can we do our jobs consistently over four quarters? We’re not there yet, but I saw a lot of positives. A lot of things to build upon and a lot of things to fix. Excited about that we have moving forward.”
Westwood provided a bevy of electric plays between their offensive starters. After sub-varsity players had their turn on the field, the varsities ran a series of plays at each other’s defense. Josh Davis immediately provided a spark for the Panthers with a 40-yard gain down the left sideline.
Jordan Willaims later capped off the drive with a 33-yard touchdown run – bouncing it outside before dragging a defender into the endzone down the right sideline.
Westwood’s biggest play of the evening came on a 50-yard bomb from Lamarion Goodwyn to Shannon Jackson. The sophomore quarterback evaded a trio of tacklers before scrambling left and finding Jackson deep downfield. Jackson outraced his defender for the touchdown score.
“When he’s playing well, we’re lethal offensively,” Bishop said about Goodwyn. “The game has slowed down for him. As a freshman on the front line, it’s like bullets flying past you. He understands what we’re looking for now with another year in the offense and where the ball should go in certain looks. When he’s in command and control we’re rolling. We’re seeing him mature in the pocket.”
As in line with Cayuga’s reputation, physicality is what was consistently echoed by their coaching staff throughout the evening.
“Being in year two we know what we’re doing now,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “This is probably the most physical Westwood team I’ve seen in a long time. That’s what you want in a first scrimmage. You want your line to be challenged and the physicality to be there. It forced us to run hard.”
The defining series for Cayuga was their first and only series during live-quarter action. A 15-play drive that took over 10 minutes of game time appeared to wear down Westwood’s defense. However, on a fourth-and-short from Westwood’s six-yard line, Cayuga was stuffed on a QB sneak attempt from Gunner Douglass thanks to the push from Goodwyn and Ayden Coker on the defensive line.
“Last year, turning the ball over hurt us,” Magee said. “The second part was getting to the red zone and not punching it in. If you’re saying your DNA is being physical, you have to know that’s when you have to lock in. We have a 15-play drive and fatigue started to play in for us.”
“We got to go back and revisit how we’re conditioning. I’m not going to go through another five games before we have our serious talk. I asked them are we conditioning enough and they said no sir. So, we have to amp practice up.”
The defining moment for Cayuga was their defense’s ability to respond after a crushing fourth-down stop from Westwood. Hunter Link blew up a zone-read play to begin the drive, which put Westwood behind the chains.
The Panthers' offense were unable to get much going and was off the field in four downs.
The defense responded exactly the way I wanted,” Magee said. “Get after their tails and three-and-out. You’re flipping the field with that. We’ll get back and clean up some of the other things we saw. I rather have those issues come up in the scrimmage now than during the season.”w
