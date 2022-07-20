The Palestine Wildcats are projected to make a fourth consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Lance Angel, according to Dave Campbell’s District 9-4A DI projections.
A new addition to the district as not waivered Palestine’s chances at making another playoff push, according to Texas Football experts. The 2022 University Interscholastic League’s district realignment saw Mabank leave and replaced by the Jacksonville Indians – who were Class 5A in 2021.
The Wildcats had their way with Jacksonville in 2021 – beating them 51-27 at the Tomato Bowl. The Wildcats are projected to finish fourth in district behind Lindale, Kilgore and projected district champion Tyler Chapel Hill.
Chapel Hill’s Tyson Berry is the selection for preseason Offensive MVP, while Kilgore’s Peyton Christian projects to be the best defensive player in the district.
Berry was a dynamic threat for Chapel Hill – finishing with 850 yards receiving, 225 yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns.
Chapel Hill broke out last year with an 11-win season that had them one game from the state championship game. They enter 2022 as the third-ranked team In 4A-DI football.
A quarterback change during the second half of their district game against Palestine added an electric spark to their offense. They nearly came back from a 16-0 halftime deficit behind freshman Demetruis Brisbon.
They fell the next week to Kilgore, who’s ranked eighth, before a six-game win streak placed them in a regional finals battle against Austin LBJ – who they lost to 38-35.
Brisbon proved to be the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback rushing for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, while passing for another 1,350 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kilgore is the projected district runner up behind Chapel Hill and are the eighth-ranked team in all of Class 4A-DI.
Kilgore, who’s playoff run was ended by Tyler Chapel Hill 41-35, lost only two games in 2021. They boasted a 6-0 district record before defeating Huffman Hargrave and Stafford in the playoffs.
They took a 35-6 win over Palestine that spearheaded their district championship run. Their quarterback Daverion VanZandt enters his senior year for the Bulldogs. He passed for 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns last year.
Lindale is projected to finished third in district, though they return 27 lettermen from last year’s area-finalist team. Behind Palestine at four is Henderson (5), Jacksonville (6) and Athens (7).
