Palestine d. Malakoff
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats swept the Malakoff Lady Tigers in Tuesday's home matchup in three sets – 27-25, 25-17, 25-19. Palestine's Shayla Arthur lead her squad in kills with 16. Ke'ondra White followed with five and Ka'zem Wood added another three. Raina Hanzik and Wood both tied in aces with two. Wood finished on top in digs with 10. White contributed nine, while Hanzik and Arthur posted eight a piece. Monique Thompson dished out 10 assists. Wood dropped another seven dimes. The Lady Cats will once again defend homecourt against the visiting Buffalo Lady Bison, Friday. The Ladycats trumped Buffalo in three sets, 2-1, at the Eustace Tournament in August. Junior varsity is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Westwood d. Rice
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Lady Panthers defended homecourt in a sweep against the Rice Lady Bulldogs Tuesday – 25-9, 25-17, 25-12. The win over Rice marked Westwood's fourth win in the past five matches. The Lady Panthers will attempt to keep that momentum going against the Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats Friday. Westwood will travel to Scurry-Rosser. Junior varsity is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Canton d. Elkhart
CANTON – The Elkhart Lady Elks (12-12) fell in four sets to the Canton Lady Eagles Tuesday night – 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 21-25. The Lady Elks will want to end their two-game slid Friday evening against the Latexo Lady Tigers. Junior varsity is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Grapeland d. San Augstine
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland high school volleyball team swept the visiting San Augustine Lady Wolves, 3-0, Tuesday in non-district play. Grapeland's next bout will come Tuesday for a road match against Wills Point. It will be their final game before the start of district play.
Cayuga d. Frankston
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Lady Wildcats swept the Frankston Lady Indians in a home non-disttirct match Tuesday. Cayuga will continuet their home stand Friday against Rice. Junior varsity is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow. Frankston will enjoy a week break before another road match against Brownsboro next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.