CAYUGA – Cayuga Wildcat Garrett Bright signed his National letter of intent Thursday to play collegiate baseball for Dallas Christian University.
Bright ended his career with the Wildcats by claiming the District 20-2A MVP award after helping lead his team to an undefeated district record and a district title.
He was part of a senior class that earned two district championships, two bi-district titles, an impressive 40-3 district record and a total 65 wins with their last home loss coming in March of 2018.
Bright joins the DCU program that his led by head coach Denny Dixon.
Dixon is a veteran college baseball coach with 22 years experience. His college experience began in 1987 as the Assistant Coach at the University of North Texas, and in 1990 he became the Head Coach at Brookhaven College where he served as Head Coach until 2004.
Coach Dixon is also a veteran of select summer baseball, his Dallas Image Baseball Team were they won the 1989 Palomino World Series Championship. In 2001 Coach Dixon and his family created Triple Creek Complex and Triple Crown Academy. TCC hosted tournaments while TCA trained and developed young players. Coach Dixon has also worked as a professional scout for the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In other words, Bright will be in a great hands.
Bright finished the season with 77 strikeouts and a 1.697 earned run average. He also was solid at the plate with 23 singles and 12 doubles, along with a team-high four homers. He had a .443 batting average and a .716 slugging percentage.
