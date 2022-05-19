Cayuga Wildcat Jadan Henry signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas Wednesday.
One of the more accomplished Cayuga baseball players officially began his next chapter of his career when he officially put ink to paper to play college baseball.
“This felt good knowing I’ll get the chance to play on the next level,” Henry said. “I had a couple of offers but I was waiting on the right fit. I’m proud of this. Not a lot of guys get to go on.”
As a starter, Henry racked up two district titles and two bi-district titles (with a COVID shutdown 2020 year). He has a 37-4 district record, with 64 total wins and counting. As the lone senior on the team, Henry helped guide Cayuga to another playoff berth this year.
He was named first team All-District infielder for the Wildcats.
“He’s done all the right things to earn this,” head coach Tony Humphreys said. “He has the correct make up in terms of work ethic. You want to talk about a guy that gets after it? All year long he’s working to get better. He has the right mindset you want as a coach. He would’ve done any program he ended up with good because of the type of guy he is.”
Henry joins a Bethany baseball program led by Olan Ortiz. Since taking over as head coach he has led the Swedes to an overall record of 44-32 and a record of 26-18 in conference play. Previously, he had served as an Assistant Baseball Coach for Bethany since January 2015.
“He did his job of teaching these younger guys,” Humphreys said. “He’s a leader. I’m extremely proud of this guy. He’s been a four-year starter for us. He’s been a good one.”
Cayuga Wildcat Jadan Henry signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas Wednesday.
One of the more accomplished Cayuga baseball players officially began his next chapter of his career when he officially put ink to paper to play college baseball.
“This felt good knowing I’ll get the chance to play on the next level,” Henry said. “I had a couple of offers but I was waiting on the right fit. I’m proud of this. Not a lot of guys get to go on.”
As a starter, Henry racked up two district titles and two bi-district titles (with a COVID shutdown 2020 year). He has a 37-4 district record, with 64 total wins and counting. As the lone senior on the team, Henry helped guide Cayuga to another playoff berth this year.
He was named first team All-District infielder for the Wildcats.
“He’s done all the right things to earn this,” head coach Tony Humphreys said. “He has the correct make up in terms of work ethic. You want to talk about a guy that gets after it? All year long he’s working to get better. He has the right mindset you want as a coach. He would’ve done any program he ended up with good because of the type of guy he is.”
Henry joins a Bethany baseball program led by Olan Ortiz. Since taking over as head coach he has led the Swedes to an overall record of 44-32 and a record of 26-18 in conference play. Previously, he had served as an Assistant Baseball Coach for Bethany since January 2015.
“He did his job of teaching these younger guys,” Humphreys said. “He’s a leader. I’m extremely proud of this guy. He’s been a four-year starter for us. He’s been a good one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.