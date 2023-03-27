Cayuga Wildcats Jacob Ingram and Ayden Stovall signed their national letters of intent Friday. Ingram will play football at McMurry University, while Stoval will play baseball at Ottawa University in Kansas.
It’s always a special moment when high school programs can send an athlete off to the collegiate level. It’s even more special when you send two to the next level.
“They both have worked extremely hard to get here,” Athletic Director Jacob Magee said. “They’ve dealt with success and failures. They’ve handled it with class. They wouldn’t be where they’re at if they also didn’t handle their business academically. They do the things you have to do to be successful.”
Ingram lands with the McMurry Warhawks program after an impressive senior season. He was named to the All-Area’s Elite Team offensive line and was the District Offensive Lineman of the Year while being apart of a unit that rushed for 3,349 yards on the year and averaged 305 rushing yards per game.
“This is something I’ve been working for since I was little,” Ingram said. “I’ve always wanted to play college football and to know it’s now going to happen is an awesome feeling. They have a great staff and big on being a family. They’re one unit. It’s similar to Cayuga and I can’t wait to be apart of their program.”
McMurry is led by fourth-year coach Jordan Neal. During his first three seasons, McMurry has had 29 all-conference selections, one D3football.com All-Region honoree in Josh Smith (Fall 2021), one ASC Player of the Weeks in Colton Strickland (Spring 2021), Dexter Wyble (Fall 2021), Darrin Boston (Fall 2021) and Dee Robinson (Fall 2021), as well as three D3football.com National Team of the Week players in Devin Nixon (Spring 2021), Jared Mendoza (Fall 2021) and Brendon Torrence (Fall 2021).
Josh Smith also became the first player in ASC history to land all-conference honors for five straight seasons, three of which came under Neal.
Stovall is in the midst of his final season with Cayuga’s baseball program and has helped them improve to 4-0 in district this year. Stovall was an All-District first team honoree during his junior season and is projected to finish on the first team once again.
“Ayden is probably one of the most selfless kids I know,” Magee said. “To watch him grow as a young man and athlete has been great. He’s a really good baseball player, but more importantly, he’s a great young man. I’m excited for what the future holds for him.”
Stovall has been a model player for Cayuga as a four-year varsity baseball player.
“Ever since freshman year I’ve felt a part of a family here,” Stovall said. “Every late-night drive it hits me that this is my final year. I’ve been working at this since I was four years old. It’s been a rush of emotions. I’ve had so much support from my community.”
Ottawa is under the leadership of first-year head coach Jonathan Freemyer. Before coming to Ottawa University, Freemyer spent five years as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Kansas Wesleyan University.
In 2022, he helped lead the Coyotes to the program’s first KCAC Tournament Championship since 2011, the first NAIA Opening Round Appearance since 2011, and helped the program set school records for home runs and strike outs. In 2021, Freemyer helped lead KWU to a school record 23 conference victories.
“Consistently there is someone getting an opportunity,” head baseball coach Tony Humphries said. “As long as you’re working and putting yourself out there it’ll come to you. [Ayden] has done that. I’m excited to see him get this opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.