CAYUGA – Cayuga Ladycats Aerin Thompson and Gracie Conrad signed their national letters of intent to Wednesday. Thompson will run track at UT Tyler, while Conrad signed to play softball at Navarro College.
Thompson was a state qualifier last year in the 800m run and high jump. She finished seventh in the jump at 5'4” and ninth in the 800m with a time of 2:31.99s.
“It was scary, but exciting,” Thompson said about finally signing her letter of intent. “I had an opportunity to meet with the coaches and they were fun to be around. The team was nice to be around as well.”
Thompson will be a multi-event for the Patriots. She’ll be under third-year head coach David Kaiser. UT Tyler track and field has set 27 new school records in the two seasons that Kaiser has been at the helm. In addition to this, Kaiser coached Summer Grubbs to three individual conference championships in the 200m dash (Indoor), 60m hurdles (Indoor), and the heptathlon (outdoor).
Conrad was a first-team All-District player for the Ladycats playoff team in 2021. Conrad led Cayuga in hits with 36 on the season. She batted 22 singles, 11 doubles and three triples.
“I’m a little anxious, but I know God has a plan for me,” Conrad said about going to the next level. “I feel like this has been my calling for a while now.”
After playing with a select team over the Summer Conrad got a call from Navarro to set up a time they could come see her play. Conrad believed from that moment she would be playing for them on the next level.
“The coaches are very caring,” Conrad said. “They care more about you as a person instead of just a player. They care about your grades, what you’re doing outside of school, your friend groups. They want to ensure you have a successful life outside of softball.”
Conrad joins the Navarro program under head coach Jessica Karenke-Burke. Burke has led Bulldog softball to 6 Region XIV Conference Championship titles and 14 post-season tournament appearances as she enters her 22nd season with the program, 21st as head coach.
She holds the most all-time coaching victories in Navarro softball history and her overall coaching record entering 2020-21 stands at 621-369 (.627). Her 600th victory came March 8, 2019 in a 10-2 win over Tallahassee CC at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Ga. Region XIV named her and assistant Courtney Anderson (now Corsicana High School softball coach) as the league’s ‘Coaching Staff Of The Year’ in 2011 and 2014.
“All the times we had to practice late at night I use to dread those – now I crave it,” Conrad said. “I know one day I’m going to hit the field for Cayuga one last time and it’s going to hit.”
