Cayuga Wildcat Steven Wingfield signed his national letter of intent Tuesday to play golf at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas.
When you think of a multi-sport student-athlete at Cayuga, Wingfield is one of the first names to come to mind. District champion in football, Bi-District finalist in basketball and baseball, while also being a regional qualifier in both bass fishing and golf are a few accomplishments Wingfield conquered during his senior year.
He was also a member of the band and finished as a top-10 student in his graduating class.
“He’s a great kid and meant a lot to our program,” Athletic Director Jacob Magee said. “He gives these younger kids a tremendous role model. He’s involved in everything and is still successful. Even in the sports he wasn’t the superstar in he remained a great teammate and leader. He’s a great example of what we want our kids to be.”
Wingfield’s final decision came between Hendrix and Oklahoma Baptist. With two of his uncles going to Hendrix to play football and baseball at Hendrix, he decided to follow them to Arkansas.
“Ever since I was little it’s always been a dream to play college sports,” Wingfield said. “I found love for golf a few years ago and it’s remained a passion of mine. This is huge for me to be able to do this on the next level.”
Wingfield plans to major in education a pursue a career in coaching, which he hopes lands him back at Cayuga with Coach Magee.
“My first-day meeting Coach Magee we instantly connected,” Wingfield said. “I didn’t play football for my first two years of high school, but I knew I wanted to play under him. We’ve been close ever since.”
Wingfield joins a program headed by Matt Kern, who was the newly appointed head coach this past season after taking over for Andrew Thames.
Kern arrived at Hendrix in 2016 to lead the men's soccer program. Before arriving at Hendrix, he spent five years coaching golf at the University of the South in Tennessee, two of those as head coach, while also leading the men's soccer program.
“He’s one of the most unselfish people I’ve met,” Magee said. “They’re getting a good one. He’ll compete as hard as he can to be his absolute best. That’s what I love about him. If someone says he can’t do something he’ll show them what he can do. He’s got a lot of fight in him.”
