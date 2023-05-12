Elkhart Lady Elk Katy Chaffins signed her national letter of intent Friday to powerlift at the University of Texas in Austin.
That’s what instantly came to the mind of head coach Ricky Rodriguez when asked to describe Chaffins. Not only has Chaffins helped to set the standard for Elkhart’s powerlifting program, but she exceeded it.
She became Elkhart’s first state powerlifting champion and is now the first powerlifter under Coach Rodriguez to receive the opportunity to power lift on the collegiate level.
“She’s been a monumental part of our program,” Rodriguez said. “She set the tone for the other two that would become state champions. “Her work ethic is what’s gotten her the success she’s enjoyed. We’re excited about her future.”
Chaffins totaled 1,190 pounds at the Class 3A State championship meet en route to becoming a state champion. She was also Academic All-State.
“If you would’ve told me [I’ll be signing] two years ago I would not have believed you,” Chaffins said. “I still can’t believe it. I hope to see some of my teammates in this position next year.”
Chaffins legacy will forever be stamped at Elkhart. In only two years, she developed into a state champion after being hesitant to join her junior year. Sooner than that, after she began powerlifting in November of her junior year, she achieved the feat of a perfect meet and placed third out of 100 lifters in the Class 259 division.
Fast forward a year and she helped secure Elkhart’s third consecutive regional championship and also finished her senior season undefeated.
She was part of a program that captured Elkhart’s first athletic state championship, which led Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy and the City of Elkhart to proclaim March 22 as Elkhart Girls Powerlifting State Championship Day.
“Katie was in a position we call ‘getting off the bus,’” Rodriguez said. “She could get off the bus and win the state championship. She was at that level. We needed her to be a senior and lead by example. She handled it extremely well and left her mark.”
Longhorn Powerlifters compete in two to four meets a year throughout Texas and the U.S. They go to the National Collegiate Meet each spring and compete against other powerlifters from schools across the nation.
However, what was arguably more important for Chaffins was her education. She’ll major in public relations while at UT Austin.
“It doesn’t matter about how much weight you lift,” Chaffins said. “Don’t be scared. Powerlifting can change your whole life.”
