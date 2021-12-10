PORT ARTHUR – Elkhart Lady Elk Haleigh Hughes signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Lamar State College in Port Arthur.
It was an emotional day for Hughes as she finally put pen to paper to play softball on the next level in front of a room full of friends, family, and teammates.
“This has been a dream since I was little,” Hughes said. “Now that I’m 18 and see it coming true is amazing. I’ve had so many people help me on this journey. It’s very emotional to see all this happen and see the support I had here with me.”
Hughes learned the game of softball from her dad, Michael Hughes. Haleigh was brought to tears before she signed her letter of intent reflecting on all the work she and her dad had put in to make this a reality.
From late nights at the cages helping her fix her swing to being one of the loudest voices at the games, the bond Haleigh and her dad share have motivated her to this point.
Also helping her on her journey has been her hitting coach Ricky Clarke.
“It’s a tremendous accomplishment fulfilling one of her dreams,” Clarke said. “She started hitting with me when she was 12. She wanted to excel in anything she did. It wouldn’t surprise me if she went on to a larger collegiate school and excelled there. She’s a great kid. She’s the epitome of the type of athlete you want on your team. She’s caring and dedicated to whatever she does.”
It hasn’t been the easiest of roads getting to this point for Hughes. She tore her ACL her freshman year and was forced to miss that season. COVID stripped away from her chance at a sophomore season.
Last year, in her first full season, she earned All-District first-team honors for the Lady Elks.
“This isn’t just special for me, but special to everyone who supported me,” Hughes said. “I hope some of the younger players see that hard work does pay off. I always tell them to come with me to the cages. I’ll pick them up if they don’t have a ride. I want them to experience this too.”
Prioritizing being the best teammate and leader she can be is something most expects to carry over into college. Elkhart’s softball coach David Woolridge couldn’t stop smiling at knowing the opportunity one of his players has received.
“After games, she’ll sit in the golf cart while we’re dragging the field and talk about situations in the game,” Woolridge said. “She’s a special young lady. She hates to lose as badly as I do. I love those types of kids. I can’t tell you how excited I am for her. She deserves everything she’s gotten.”
