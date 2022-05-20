Elkhart Lady Elk Lynsie Walding signed her national letter of intent Tuesday to play softball at Tyler Junior College.
Elkhart’s starting pitcher officially placed a bow on her high school career when she inked the paper that’ll begin the next chapter of her athletic career.
Walding helped guide the Lady Elks to their first playoff appearance since 2019. Walding was also a regional qualifier in the pole vault this past year.
She’ll be under the leadership of Eric Henderson who served as the interim head coach for the 2019-20 season after spending the previous two years on staff as the assistant coach.
He was officially promoted to head coach this past year and helped the Lady Apaches put up 33 wins the past season.
Prior to the Spring 2020 season’s premature ending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henderson led the Apache Ladies to a 21-3 record and a No. 5 national ranking in the last poll at the beginning of March.
In his two years as an assistant, the Apaches tallied a 113-23 record along with a Region XIV Championship, Region XIV runner-up, and two national tournament appearances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.