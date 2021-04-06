Elkhart Elk Zedrick Warren signed his letter of intent Friday to play collegiate baseball at Western Texas College in Synder.
“I worked hard for this,” Warren said. “It felt deserved.”
The times of COVID-19 not only ended a chance for many seniors to finish out their athletic high school career, but it also made it increasingly more difficult to establish connections with college coaches.
In-person recruting was essentially shut down. The NCAA extended the Dead Period through the rest of 2020, thus, a plethora of recruits had to sign with schools without an official visit and home visit from coaches.
A lot of schools fell out of contact with Warren as he navigated where his proper fit would be on the next level.
“The coaches are great guys and have an excellent program,” Warren said. “When I did get to tryout for them they instantly loved me. It was a little far but I was happy to get an opportunity to play anywhere.”
With officially signaling the start of the next chapter of his career, Warren still wants to embrace his final chapter with the Elks.
“I want to keep setting an example for these younger guys,” Warren said. “A lot of them look up to me. I embrace being that leader. I want to leave an example for the Elkhart program moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.