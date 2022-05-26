Frankston Maiden Tia Billingsly signed her letter of intent Tuesday to run track at the University of Texas at Dallas.
Billingsly has been a key cog in the Maidens athletic program and now she gets the opportunity to continue her athletic career on the college state. She placed the final bow on her high school career when she inked the paper that’ll begin the next chapter of her athletic journey.
Billingsly suffered an injury at the end of her junior season that resulted in her sitting out her senior season in volleyball and basketball.
She returned to compete for her final year of high school track where she finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.68s) at district. Billingsly also placed second in the 200m dash (28.24s).
She finished second in the 100m dash (13.02s) and third in the 200m dash (27.28s) at area before wrapping her career at the Regional meet.
She’ll join a UT Dallas track program led by Danielle Kcholi.
In her first season as full-time cross-country coach, Kcholi led the UTD men's cross-country team to its first-ever American Southwest Conference title in 2018 and was named the ASC's Men's Coach of the Year. Her men's team repeated as league champions in 2019 and claimed a third straight title in 2020, earning Kcholi her second and third straight ASC Men's Coach of the Year honor.
The women's squad finished in third place at the ASC meet in her debut season and improved to a second place in year two and three. She has mentored 18 All-ASC performers on the men's side and nine such honorees on the women's team in her four seasons with the cross-country program.
In her lone season as a volunteer coach with the Comets, she helped the UTD women to a second straight ASC championship.
“We are all here to support Tia’s decision to go run track at UT Dallas,” coach Christi Coker said.
“We are very proud of her and we will miss her as a coaching staff,” coach Lisa Hokit said. ‘I have watched Tia since the fifth grade. Everything she does, she makes it look effortless: volleyball, basketball, track, cheerleading – she makes it look effortless. It’s going to be exciting to see her stretch on even further. We appreciate everything you have done for our athletic program.”
