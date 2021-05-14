FRANKSTON – Frankston Maiden Jamiyah Burton made it official Monday by signing her national letter of intent to run track at Jacksonville College.
An emotional Burton shed tears with her family and friends Monday afternoon as the realization of her accomplishment set in on her.
“I've always wanted to continue track in college,” Burton said. “This was the only offer I thought was best for me.”
Burton recently was a regional qualifier for the Maidens after she placed fourth in the 100m dash (13.73s) and second in long jump (15'-2 ¾”) at the area meet. She also placed fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 28.55s.
She visibly expressed her gratitude for a chance to begin a new chapter with Jacksonville College, but the memories of what she is leaving behind is what steered her into an emotional state.
“Just yesterday it felt like I was in middle school,” Burton said as she wiped the tears from her eyes. “To see everyone I've grown with since then come out to support me meant a lot. It showed me how much they cared for me.”
Burton began running track for Frankston while she was in middle school. She's been under head coach Lisa Hokit since then and now that chapter has come to a close.
“I knew it was something special about her,” Hokit said. “To see the way she competes and her work ethic come to fruition is awesome. I'm super proud of her.”
Burton was also a state champion for Frankston in powerlifting where she recorded a total weight of 645 pounds. Burton had the second best squat (240) and bench press (115), but out shined the competition with a 290-pound deadlift.
“No matter how big or small your name you have to give it your best,” Burton said. “No matter how hard it gets you can't give up. Work until what you're chasing comes to you.”
