Frankston Indian Austin Carr signed his national letter of intent Monday to play baseball at Austin College in Sherman.
Frankston’s athletic program continues to manufacture college talent as another Indian baseball player gets the opportunity to play on the next level. It’s the second this sports season and the fifth in the past four years as Carr inked his official letter to join Austin College next fall.
“It’s not just me, it’s a total program effort,” head baseball coach Wes King said. “It makes me proud to know that they’re not only playing on the next level but getting that next level of education. That’s the biggest thing.”
Carr has been a staple player for Frankston’s baseball program the past several years. Last year, Carr was second in hits with 40. He was tied for the second most singles (28) with seven doubles, four triples and one home run. He was one of four Indians that received All-State honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.
As much success as he has enjoyed on the diamond, you wouldn’t be able to tell by his quiet and humble approach.
“He’s very quiet, but when he steps onto a baseball field he becomes the ‘it factor,’” King said. “I’m not worried about what he’s doing when he’s up to bat or in the field. He’s 100% focused. He speaks with his actions and not words, which is even more amazing. He lets his play talk for him.”
Carr joins an Austin College program headed by Shawn Counts. Counts began working with the 'Roos as an assistant in 2019 and previously served as an assistant coach at Grayson College from 2008-2018.
During his time at Grayson, he helped develop 25 players who have gone on to play within Major League Baseball organizations and assisted in guiding the Vikings to the Junior College World Series in 2011. Grayson won four conference titles while Counts worked as assistant, and made nine consecutive NJCAA Region V tournament appearances.
“I like him, he’s a really good guy,” Carr said. “Besides baseball, Austin College has a great medical program that I want to get into. It feels great to have a place I know I’m going to play for on the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.