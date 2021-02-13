FRANKSTON – Frankston's Tyler Fridinger made his commitment official Thursday morning when he signed his letter of intent to play college football at Howard Payne University.
Fridinger became the first Frankston athlete in head coach Paul Gould's three-year tenure to sign to play collegiate football.
“Tyler has worked his tail off for this moment,” Gould said. “When we first got here we talked about the plan and the process. We want these guys to come back to Frankston, sit in the stands and look at a tradition that they started. Tyler has done everything he could to help us achieve that. His selflessness is an awesome thing for a coach to have.”
Fridinger's senior year was concentrated on helping to change the culture of Frankston athletics. The Indians earned their first playoff appearance under Gould this past season and their first bi-district round game since 2013.
“We talked about creating a culture in Frankston,” Fridinger said. “It took a lot more than me and I'm blessed that it happened. I think we could've gone farther this year, but stuff happens. I think they'll be back next year because you can feel the culture changing.”
Fridinger also earned first-team all-district honors. He had 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one interception.
He'll take his talents to a Yellow Jackets program headed by Jason Bachtel. He took over the Yellow Jacket football program in January with both high school and college coaching experience.
Coach Bachtel spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Argyle High School, helping guide the team to the 4A Division I State Championship. He previously led one of the top NCAA Division III offenses at East Texas Baptist University for two seasons.
With a 16-0 final record in 2020 at Argyle High School, his offense averaged 48.1 points per game and 444.1 total yards per game (223.3 passing, 220.8 rushing), with a 66.0 pass completion percentage.
It's a resume Fridinger hopes to take advantage of at the next level on his quest to one day become a football coach.
“Playing college football is going to help me expand my football knowledge,” Fridinger said. “When I went to Howard Payne I immediately felt welcomed. They fit a standard I was looking for.”
Thursday's signing not only opened the door of opportunity for Fridinger on the collegiate level, but it gave the younger players in Frankston's program belief and tangible evidence for what could be available for them.
“Our kids see this and want to be apart of that,” Gould said. “Your first goal here is to get kids to want to be an Indian. To see Tyler sign it gives them new goals of playing in college. These guys don't realize it but there's always eyes watching them. He's open the door and it should have a big impact here at Frankston.”
