Frankston Maiden Grace Giles signed her letter of intent Tuesday to be on the Texas Woman’s University STUNT team.
“We are excited for Grace to join the TWU STUNT team and compete at the next level,” Frankston cheer coach Cindy Owens said.
Giles played volleyball, track and tennis during her career at Frankston. She also played softball for two years. For the entirety of her high school career, she competed in power lifting, cheer and band. Giles was one of six athletes added to TWU’s STUNT roster.
Giles will join TWU’s second-year roster under head coach Jasmine Owens. She enters her first year at Texas Woman's University, having been named the inaugural coach of TWU's STUNT program on December 23, 2020.
Owens previously served as an assistant coach at Dallas Baptist, helping the Patriots launch their STUNT program while also working as the Game-Ready Director for Mustang Cheer. Owens served as an NCA Instructor for over five years in NCA's most elite coaching programs, the Speed and Collegiate circuits.
