Frankston Indian Walker London signed his national letter of intent to play at Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
London has been a key cog in the Indians baseball program and now he gets the opportunity to continues his athletic career on the college stage. London has been an All-State baseball player and first-team All-District player for Frankston.
“This is something I’ve been working towards for a long time,” London said. I’m glad everything finally came together. I’m all in for the coach who shot me straight with where they are. The team they have I feel I can get in there and make a difference.”
London led Frankston with 42 hits, which included 28 singles, 11 doubles and three triples in his junior season. He also sent one home run over the fence. London finished with 32 RBIs.
He was named to the All-State team for the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s and Texas Sports Writers Association.
“This is something I anticipated since day one of being here,” Head Coach Wes King said. “I never had a doubt in my mind with the work ethic he has and the type of family that he’s coming from that this was going to become true for him.”
London marks the fourth Frankston baseball player in four years that has signed to play on the collegiate level.
“I hope this freshmen group looks at these guys and see hard work can get you to the places you want to go,” King said. “Walker is a leader on and off the field. He’s the guy that takes the extra reps and never wants to cut a corner. He’s the type of player you want to coach. He’s catapulted this program to the next level.”
London will player under Champion Christian Head Coach Don Schultheis. It’s his first collegiate coaching position. He was an All-State high school centerfielder at Elkhart Memorial High School in Elkhart, Indiana, and his athletic victories continued at Olivet Nazarene University, where he was an all-NAIA centerfielder.
“This shows it’s possible to come out of a small school and do what you want to do,” London said. “I hope this makes our younger athletes hungry. I’m going to miss the community we’ve built here. I’m ready to get baseball season going.”
