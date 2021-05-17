FRANKSTON – Frankston Maiden Abbie Ramsey signed her national letter of intent Thursday for basketball and pole vaulting for East Texas Baptist University.
When coaches were asked to describe Ramsey, the first thing they brought up was her character. Not how many points she averaged or the wide array of accolades she's accumulated in her time at Frankston, but her ability to be a standout leader for the Frankston program.
“That kid is something special,” Christi Coker, Maiden head basketball coach said. “You don't get one of those everyday. She's not only an awesome athlete, but a great person and a wonderful leader. She'll do great things in both sports there.”
Ramsey was first recruited to play basketball for ETBU. One of the coaches asked if she played multiple sports and if she was interested in talking to both the volleyball and track coaches.
Volleyball recruiting had already closed, but Ramsey still impressed enough to warrant getting an opportunity with their track and field team.
“I lost hope there for a little while because I was late to the recruiting process,” Ramsey said. “But I was able to go to a camp and loved the culture. I'm blessed and excited to able to go.”
Passion for sports and their love for God is what ultimately attracted Ramsey to ETBU. It's something Ramsey has radiated throughout her time in Frankston.
Younger players and coaches have all fed off the energy she has provided whether she was suiting up in a basketball jersey or vaulting at the state competition.
“The stuff you see behind the scenes with her is what makes her special,” said Lisa Hokit, track coach. “She could've picked anything and went after it. If you get to know her, how much work she puts in and how much she cares you'll believe she can do anything she wants.”
Ramsey leaves the Frankston program as a state qualifier in pole vault, a district MVP in volleyball and helped guide the Maidens basketball team to their deepest playoff push in 20 years.
“It's a rewarding feeling to see one of your players excel,” said Dan Roberson, Frankston pole vault coach. “I've enjoyed coaching her and her cousin – Brink Bizzell – as much as I have anybody in my 32 years of coaching. You can ask any teacher in this school, from elementary on up, and they'll be two of the names that'll pop up. To see a good kid experience success makes all of this that much more rewarding.”
