Palestine Wildcats Tony and Andy Garcia will now play without each other for the first time in their soccer careers after signing their national letters of intent to play on the collegiate level.
Andy Garcia has earned the opportunity to travel overseas and play for Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy in England.
RIASA was founded in 2010 and is based at Leeds Beckett University's Headingley campus. It "offers international students the chance to combine studies with playing soccer across an intense, four-year course. The degree offered is a four-year bachelor’s degree in International Sports Business Management.
Tony Garcia will stay closer to home and play at East Texas Baptist University where former Wildcat Joel Garcia currently plays.
ETBU is headed by Chad Cox who was the former assistant boy’s and girls’ soccer coach at Palestine High School from 2014-15.
The Garcia brothers have been flagships in Palestine’s soccer programs even before they arrive on the varsity level. They were middle schoolers playing at the YMCA when they first caught head coach John Absalom’s eye.
Now, several years later, they have matured into senior captains with the final mission of winning Palestine another state championship.
“Nothing against anyone I’ve ever had, but in my 32 years of coaching these are the best captains I’ve ever had,” Absalom said. “They’re always positive and ready to go. They’re great leaders. If all the boys could come in and use them as an example it would be amazing to coach kids at that level.”
Tony was an All-Region selection for the Wildcats last year and an All-District first-team player. He scored 37 goals in 2022 and has amassed 22 this season. Andy is third on the team in goals this season with 14 and fourth in assists with 11.
“It’s bittersweet to see them go,” Absalom said. “They left a legacy. It’s amazing what they’ve accomplished. They’ve played over 100 varsity games. They’re going to make a mark on this life somewhere. When they came into the program they said they want to win a state championship. Right now, we’ve got unfinished business.”
